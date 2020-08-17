Mallory’s Forecast Update - Much quieter weather for the start of the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started off as a nice, warm, mid-August day! Morning lows were in the 50s and 60s, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s for most. Eppley Airfield slid up to 90° for a short time.

Storms began to fire up during the 3 o’clock hour this afternoon, packing a punch! They continued to grow in size as they pushed south and southeastward, with severe warnings remaining just west of the Omaha Metro. Heavy rain, gusty winds, large hail, and frequent lightning were all threats.

In terms of storm reports, Waverly, NE seemed to receive the worst of the wind damage with power outages and downed tree limbs. Just to the north in Saunders County, hailstones up to tennis balls were reported!

Conditions really quieted down in the Omaha Metro by 6 PM with drier conditions across the WOWT viewing area by sunset. Clouds will continue to clear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Monday hour-by-hour forecast (WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be from the north 5-12 mph with overnight lows back near 60° Monday night.

More highs in the mid to upper-80s take us through most of the workweek, with a shot at the lower-90s again by the weekend. Most of the week looks dry, with just a few isolated rain chances.

