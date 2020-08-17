Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Much quieter weather for the start of the workweek!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday started off as a nice, warm, mid-August day! Morning lows were in the 50s and 60s, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-80s for most. Eppley Airfield slid up to 90° for a short time.

Storms began to fire up during the 3 o’clock hour this afternoon, packing a punch! They continued to grow in size as they pushed south and southeastward, with severe warnings remaining just west of the Omaha Metro. Heavy rain, gusty winds, large hail, and frequent lightning were all threats.

In terms of storm reports, Waverly, NE seemed to receive the worst of the wind damage with power outages and downed tree limbs. Just to the north in Saunders County, hailstones up to tennis balls were reported!

Conditions really quieted down in the Omaha Metro by 6 PM with drier conditions across the WOWT viewing area by sunset. Clouds will continue to clear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Monday hour-by-hour forecast
Monday hour-by-hour forecast(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies return Monday, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Winds will be from the north 5-12 mph with overnight lows back near 60° Monday night.

More highs in the mid to upper-80s take us through most of the workweek, with a shot at the lower-90s again by the weekend. Most of the week looks dry, with just a few isolated rain chances.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast - Sunday evening storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
FIRST ALERT: Storms are beginning to move into the Omaha Metro, with the greatest severe weather threat staying just west. Heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and lightning are all possible this afternoon and evening. Stay weather-alert!

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Another nice start to the day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s! We'll heat into the upper-80s this afternoon, with a weak front sparking a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, which could spark a few showers and storms.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT
Things are still heating up this afternoon, but humidity is *much* lower. Partly cloudy tonight with lows back in the 60s. We'll be a few degrees warmer Sunday with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the evening hours.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid air is moving in! Plentiful sunshine is on tap Saturday, with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance for an evening or overnight shower/storm. Have a great weekend!

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Isolated storm possible this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Most of the severe weather stayed to our southwest this evening, and while a storm or two can’t be ruled out before midnight, severe chances are low.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
Today is a First Alert Day due to a cold front moving through the area tonight.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, storms likely Friday evening

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
The weather will stay rather quiet overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. A cold front brings storms Friday evening.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather the rest of the week before a Friday night storm chance

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday is starting with some patchy fog in spots with warm and humid conditions in place otherwise.