Lincoln City Council votes to appoint Patrica D. Lopez as Health Director, 7-0


Pat Lopez works at her desk as Interim Director. She was only supposed to work there for six months.(Madison Pitsch)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Lincoln City Council met to hear a resolution to appoint Patrica D. Lopez as the Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The city council voted unanimously, 7-0, to approve the resolution.

The council divided the resolution into two separate resolutions. The first was to approve Lopez as the health director, and the second to approve her actions as Interim Health Director. While the first resolution was approved unanimously, the second resolution was approved at 6-1.

About 22 people were at the City Council meeting without masks. The council took a 15 minute recess to address this, before they continued with many in attendance without masks.

The Mayor was also in attendance for the resolution.

The Board of Commissioners will also take up the permanent approval of Lopez Tuesday at 9 a.m. The Board of Health also meets on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with that action item on their agenda. All three will need to approve Pat Lopez as the Health Director. Appointing Pat Lopez should be wrapped up by Tuesday night.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed an opinion last week, suggesting Lopez is in her position illegally. Condon said in a letter to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners that Lopez was never properly appointed, and should be removed. However, the County Board said they fully support Lopez, and intend to formally appoint her to the position.

Lopez has served the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County in an interim capacity following the passing of previous Health Department Director Shavonna Lausterer. She signed a consulting agreement with the City in May of 2019, to serve on an interim basis. That agreement has been extended through the end of 2020.

