Is Douglas County’s COVID-19 rental assistance program leaving people behind?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the pandemic hit Angie Parolek lost her job and she’s been struggling to find another one since.

“It’s kind of an empty feeling,” said an emotional Parolek. “I’ve done everything to find another job,” noting she’s been relying a lot on her savings to pay rent, but this month she ran out.

“I’ve had enough savings to pay up until now, but now I’m having a hard time paying for my August rent,” said Parolek. “So I applied for the Douglas County Cares Act rental assistance on Aug. 4, and I’m just waiting on my landlord to respond to the email from Douglas County.”

In order for renters to get assistance, landlords have to fill out a portion of the application, but Parolek’s worried her landlord isn’t doing it.

They said it’s my job to send the information to Douglas County and that I can come to the office and get the paperwork, but they will not send it to Douglas County,” said Parolek.

On Monday morning she reached out to Together Inc. for some help; they’re one of the non-profits walking people through the application process. Parolek’s is not the first call they’ve received from a confused renter.

“It’s sometimes the landlord isn’t getting back to them promptly enough and we’re left to speculate on why the landlord isn’t cooperating,” said Scott McDowell, a crisis engagement specialist with Together. “Maybe the email’s getting lost.”

The county told 6 News they are sitting on more than half the applications they’ve received; waiting for landlords to respond

“Sometimes they just don’t want to release the information,” said McDowell. “As we assumed the W-9 is sensitive information and they don’t always understand why they need to give that over.”

6 News spoke with Parolek’s property management; they said they have not received and email from the county requesting information, and that if they do they will send in whatever information is needed.

The Health and Human Services Committee meets Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock. The chair of the committee told 6 News there are concerns over some renters being left behind.

