David’s Evening Forecast - Staying dry and warm through the week

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beautiful sunny skies and a north breeze made for a very pleasant afternoon around the metro. Temperatures topped out in the middle to upper 80s for much of the area. The north breeze bringing in some lower humidity, which will set us up for a very nice evening and overnight. Temperatures will slide back into the 70s after sunset, with overnight lows dipping into the low 60s and evening upper 50s for areas near and north of I-80.

Monday Overnight Forecast
Monday Overnight Forecast(WOWT)

Another very pleasant day is on tap for Tuesday as we see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. A south breeze will bring a slight increase in humidity, but it will still be on the lower side for this time of year. A few more clouds will roll in on Wednesday, with a slight chance for shower or storm north of the metro. However much of the area will remain dry with highs in the middle 80s.

Unfortunately, rain chances remain sparse in the rest of the extended forecast, with temperatures slowly climbing well above average by the end of the week. Expect high temperatures to reach 90 degrees by Friday, with low to middle 90s looking likely over the weekend. Humidity will be on the increase as well, so we could be looking at heat index readings into the upper 90s by Sunday. The heat sticks around through at least Monday, with only a very slight chance for storms Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

