COVID-19 restrictions hinders Habitat for Humanity Omaha event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Habitat for Humanity Omaha to change its annual home building event.

For about a dozen years, Habitat Omaha put on a mega home building event.

The annual builders’ blitz put thousands of volunteers and professionals together. The team would build an entire block of homes in about a week.

This year, the blitz has been changed to pro-build for 2020. The work is done by professionals and highly-skilled volunteers.

“Safety is our primary focus, for our staff, for our families, and for our partner builders and volunteers. Which again is why we had to come up with this change,” said Drew Lier, Habitat’s construction director. “It’s not safe to have the volunteers here on site. Our blitz is normally a large event that we engage a lot of people from the neighborhoods, from our community to do that.”

It will take more time to build the homes this year, officials say they hope to have six homes finished before the start of the holiday season.

Habitat Omaha had planned on using more than 14,000 volunteers this year but COVID-19 restrictions have lowered that number to about 3,000.

