Advertisement

COVID-19 restrictions hinders Habitat for Humanity Omaha event

(KNOP)
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Habitat for Humanity Omaha to change its annual home building event.

For about a dozen years, Habitat Omaha put on a mega home building event.

The annual builders’ blitz put thousands of volunteers and professionals together. The team would build an entire block of homes in about a week.

This year, the blitz has been changed to pro-build for 2020. The work is done by professionals and highly-skilled volunteers.

“Safety is our primary focus, for our staff, for our families, and for our partner builders and volunteers. Which again is why we had to come up with this change,” said Drew Lier, Habitat’s construction director. “It’s not safe to have the volunteers here on site. Our blitz is normally a large event that we engage a lot of people from the neighborhoods, from our community to do that.”

It will take more time to build the homes this year, officials say they hope to have six homes finished before the start of the holiday season.

Habitat Omaha had planned on using more than 14,000 volunteers this year but COVID-19 restrictions have lowered that number to about 3,000.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Nebraska education official pleads guilty to theft

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former state Education Department employee has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $44,000.

News

Semi-rollover crash diverts traffic at I-680/I-80 interchange

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Omaha Police are diverting traffic off of southbound I-680 at the I-80 interchange because of a crash.

News

Omaha rapid response aiding in Iowa derecho recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Cars crushed, trees left splintered, and thousands still without power. That’s the harsh reality for people living in Central and Western Iowa after a derecho swept through one week ago.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 17 COVID-19 update: 54 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Authorities divert traffic off Highway 75 to avoid crash in south Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities were diverting traffic off of southbound Highway 75 at L Street on Monday morning to avoid a crash in the area.

News

Other problems with mail possibly slowing --10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

News

Breast cancer gala goes virtual -- 10PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

News

Omaha woman warns of health risks related to possible USPS slowdown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Politics aside, there are serious problems created if and when the post office has to reduce services.

News

Omaha’s Project Pink’d holds fundraiser for breast cancer survivors virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren and Brian Mastre
Like many families and industries, non-profits have been struggling during COVID-19.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Typical August weather today as we search for rain chances

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’ll start the day with a little bit of fog around the area but nothing widespread is likely. That will burn off quickly as the sun rises and we’ll head towards a beautiful summer afternoon.