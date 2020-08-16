Advertisement

Sunday Aug. 16 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

114 new cases in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 12,126.

There were no additional deaths reported Sunday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Douglas County remains at 143.

A total of 8,151 county residents have recovered from the coronavirus as of Sunday, according to the DCHD.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

