Severe storms possible southwest of the Omaha Metro through Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties west of the Omaha Metro through 9 PM Sunday evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest threat, with a very isolated tornado possible.

Several storms have fired up since 3 PM and are packing a punch as they push through southeastern Nebraska.

(3:10 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.75 IN] for Madison, Stanton [NE] till 3:45 PM CDT

(3:30PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 2.00 IN] for Colfax, Cuming, Madison, Platte, Stanton [NE] till 4:15 PM CDT

(3:32 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Cuming, Dodge [NE] till 4:00 PM CDT

(3:38 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Colfax, Dodge, Saunders [NE] till 4:15 PM CDT

(3:49 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Antelope, Boone, Madison [NE] till 4:30 PM CDT

(3:55 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.50 IN] for Dodge, Saunders [NE] till 4:30 PM CDT

(3:58 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Saunders [NE] till 4:15 PM CDT

(4:05 PM) Local Storm Report by NWS OAX: Leigh [Colfax Co, NE] trained spotter reports HAIL of E0.70 INCH at 03:58 PM CDT --

(4:06 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Platte, Stanton [NE] till 4:30 PM CDT

(4:16PM) Local Storm Report by NWS OAX: 4 SW Scribner [Dodge Co, NE] public reports HAIL of nickel size (E0.88 INCH) at 04:10 PM CDT --

(4:18 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: <50 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Saunders [NE] till 4:45 PM CDT

(4:27 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Saunders [NE] till 5:15 PM CDT

4:41 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.75 IN] for Lancaster, Saunders [NE] till 5:15 PM CDT

(4:42 PM) Local Storm Report by NWS OAX: 3 W Colon [Saunders Co, NE] nws employee reports HAIL of egg size (E2.00 INCH) at 04:38 PM CDT -- mostly golf ball size.

(4:46 PM) Local Storm Report by NWS OAX: 2 WSW Colon [Saunders Co, NE] public reports HAIL of tennis ball size (E2.50 INCH) at 04:36 PM CDT --

(5:02 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Butler, Cass, Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Saunders, Seward [NE] till 5:45 PM CDT

(5:06 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Butler, Colfax, Platte [NE] till 5:45 PM CDT

(5:09 PM) Local Storm Report by NWS OAX: 2 W Wahoo [Saunders Co, NE] trained spotter reports HAIL of golf ball size (E1.75 INCH) at 05:02 PM CDT --

(5:19 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH, hail: 1.00 IN] for Butler, Saunders [NE] till 5:45 PM CDT

(5:35 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Lancaster, Otoe, Cass, Johnson county Aug 16 6:15 PM CDT.

(5:45 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster county Aug 16 6:30 PM CDT.

(6:10 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Lancaster, Seward, Saline, Saunders, Butler, Gage county until 6:45 PM CDT.

(6:22 PM) Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Stanton, Wayne county until Aug 16 7:00 PM CDT.

