Omaha Police respond to 4 shooting calls Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to four separate shooting incidents early Sunday, according to a statement issued by the department.

At 1:39 a.m. officers were dispatched to CHI Health Creighton Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Investigators learned the victim, age 16, said he was shot near the area of 13th and Martha Streets.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

At 2:13 a.m., officers responded again to Creighton Hospital for another walk-in shooting victim. This victim, age 27, said he was near 24th and Lake Streets when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

At 2:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N 34th Street and Laurel Avenue for a Shotspotter activation. Investigators located the victim, a 35-year-old man, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for injuries determined to be serious but not life-threatening.

At 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting report near N 34th Street and Bedford Avenue. They located an 18-year-old woman who told investigators she was in the area of N 43rd and Ohio Streets when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to Nebraska Medical Center where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are urged to contact the Omaha Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.