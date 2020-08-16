Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to 4 shooting calls Sunday morning

One injured in shooting near 34th & Laurel
One injured in shooting near 34th & Laurel(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to four separate shooting incidents early Sunday, according to a statement issued by the department.

At 1:39 a.m. officers were dispatched to CHI Health Creighton Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Investigators learned the victim, age 16, said he was shot near the area of 13th and Martha Streets.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

At 2:13 a.m., officers responded again to Creighton Hospital for another walk-in shooting victim. This victim, age 27, said he was near 24th and Lake Streets when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

At 2:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N 34th Street and Laurel Avenue for a Shotspotter activation. Investigators located the victim, a 35-year-old man, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for injuries determined to be serious but not life-threatening.

At 5:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting report near N 34th Street and Bedford Avenue. They located an 18-year-old woman who told investigators she was in the area of N 43rd and Ohio Streets when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.

The woman was taken to Nebraska Medical Center where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are urged to contact the Omaha Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Police investigate homicide near 24th & Binney Streets

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man’s death is being investigated as a homicide Sunday, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Coronavirus

Sunday Aug. 16 COVID-19 update: 114 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha family donates hundreds of backpacks to children in need

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
One metro family is making sure kids have what they need.

News

2 missing children sought by Omaha Police found safe

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two children they say are missing and possibly endangered.

Latest News

News

Omaha group Keep Local Alive aims to support area shops

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Locally owned businesses are fighting to survive as one man is making sure Omaha doesn’t lose the mom-and-pop shops that make the city unique.

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, which could spark a few showers and storms.

News

Family donates hundreds of backpacks

Updated: 21 hours ago
One local family wanted to make sure kids still have all the supplies they need as the school year begins.

News

Keep Local Alive helps Omaha businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago
Locally owned businesses are fighting to survive as one man is making sure Omaha doesn’t lose the mom-and-pop shops that make the city unique.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: 123 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Greater Chamber endorses mask ordinance

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
This week, while the Omaha City Council passed a mask ordinance, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce looked into how the requirement to wear face coverings may affect the economy.