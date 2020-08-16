Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate homicide near 24th & Binney Streets

An Omaha man’s death is being investigated as a homicide Sunday, according to the Omaha Police Department.
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man’s death is being investigated as a homicide Sunday, according to the Omaha Police Department.

At 5:53 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting near 24th and Binney Streets. They located the victim, later identified as Larry Johnson Jr., 37.

Johnson was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center and was later declared deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or through Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 or online at omahacrimestoppers.org.

