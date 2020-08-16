Advertisement

Omaha family donates hundreds of backpacks to children in need

One metro family is making sure kids have what they need.
One metro family is making sure kids have what they need.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPS students won’t be back in the classrooms when school starts on Tuesday. Instead, they will be learning remotely.

School supplies are still a priority for parents.

Meet Denise Smith and her family.

They want to make sure all children are ready for whatever this school year throws their way.

"We had over 300 book bags. actually this vehicle here was full of the girls bags and then my daughters vehicle was full of the boys bags," says denise smith.

The bags are filled with all the basics-- a notebook, pencils and crayons.

Smith’s grandson Reverend Treshawn Abram says giving back is a family affair.

Four generations of the family were out on Saturday giving back to those that need it the most.

"It allows me to give love. i have children, my grandmother lost her child and this is a way for me and her to give back to our community. Love isn't love until you give it a way," says Reverend Treshawn Abram

Hundreds of parents stopped by 30th and Ames to get the backpacks throughout the afternoon.

Children got to choose their favorite backpack to take home.

Smith says it's important to give what you can.

“I know where I came from as a kid. again god blessed me. In order for me to be a blessing to someone,” says smith.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

