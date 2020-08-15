Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

News

Tama County hit hard by Monday’s storm, still without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Tama County was hit hard by Monday’s storm. Thousands are expected to be without power for days.

News

Bellevue gun dealer opens up shop at home, neighbors concerned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to sell firearms online as a licensed dealer working from his Tiburon home.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Papio South principal addresses social distancing concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
Students headed back to Papillion-La Vista South High School Wednesday morning. Incoming senior Jacob Miller says he was anxious and excited to go back to school, and knew things were going to be different. When he walked into the building on the first day, he looked around and snapped a picture.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 4 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Papio South

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Gun dealer sells out of Bellevue home

Updated: 4 hours ago
Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to sell firearms online as a licensed dealer working from his Tiburon home.

News

Tama County, Iowa hit hard by Aug. 10 storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tama County was hit hard by Monday’s storm. Thousands are expected to be without power for days.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.