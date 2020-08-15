Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Health departments discuss adverse childhood experiences’ impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Area health department officials are discussing a regional report on the impact of childhood experiences, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, on mental and physical health.

News

Arborists offer advice for next windstorm as community continues to clean up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Many people in the metro are still cleaning up after Monday morning’s storm that blew strong winds through our area.

Latest News

News

Damaged trees may need a check-up

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are tree doctors in the area who say those damaged trees might need a check-up to make them stronger for the next storm that blows in.

News

Tama County hit hard by Monday’s storm, still without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Tama County was hit hard by Monday’s storm. Thousands are expected to be without power for days.

News

Local experts share what numbers to focus on

Updated: 4 hours ago
"The percentage by itself doesn't tell you how many cases are happening in the community. What it tells you is how many people we are testing. That's why we like that number to be low," Dr. Alice Sato, Children's Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Coronavirus

Dr. Birx: Containing community spread of COVID-19 among asymptomatic groups key for Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in Lincoln today talking with Nebraska officials.