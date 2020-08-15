Advertisement

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Anyone ignoring the order could face arrest or crowd control methods such as tear gas, police said. Police have been targeted with “paint bombs and other projectiles,” according to authorities.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon's biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning authorities say protesters set a fire and exploded commercial grade fireworks outside the downtown federal courthouse. Several officers were injured and two people were arrested.

The protests in Portland last month outside the federal courthouse saw demonstrators clashing nightly with federal agents dispatched to the city to protect the facility.

The demonstrations dwindled after a drawdown of the agents, who were replaced by Oregon state troopers. But protests turned violent over the last week, mostly near a police union headquarters building miles from the federal courthouse.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

News

Tama County hit hard by Monday’s storm, still without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Tama County was hit hard by Monday’s storm. Thousands are expected to be without power for days.

News

Bellevue gun dealer opens up shop at home, neighbors concerned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to sell firearms online as a licensed dealer working from his Tiburon home.

Coronavirus

Papio South principal addresses social distancing concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students headed back to Papillion-La Vista South High School Wednesday morning. Incoming senior Jacob Miller says he was anxious and excited to go back to school, and knew things were going to be different. When he walked into the building on the first day, he looked around and snapped a picture.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 2 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Papio South

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

Gun dealer sells out of Bellevue home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to sell firearms online as a licensed dealer working from his Tiburon home.

News

Tama County, Iowa hit hard by Aug. 10 storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tama County was hit hard by Monday’s storm. Thousands are expected to be without power for days.

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.