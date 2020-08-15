Advertisement

Papio South principal addresses social distancing concerns

Student's picture shows a crowded area inside the school
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) -- Students headed back to Papillion-La Vista South High School Wednesday morning. Incoming senior Jacob Miller says he was anxious and excited to go back to school, and knew things were going to be different. When he walked into the building on the first day, he looked around and snapped a picture.

“I just noticed there were a lot of people and I just decided to take the picture,” he said.

The picture is now circulating online. In it, the students in the background appear to all be wearing masks, but there is little to no social distancing.

Miller said he’s the kind of person who jumps at the chance to take a funny picture or make a funny statement, and he never expected his picture would get so much attention. He says it wasn’t meant to shine a negative light on his school or the district. Instead, the high school senior says he was making a political statement.

“About how politics can play a huge role in kids’ lives and it’s unfortunate that kids even have to go through that,” he said.

By Thursday night the picture made its way to Principal Jeff Spilker.

“When I saw the picture my immediate thought was ‘we need to fix this,” said Spilker.

Spilker says with 1,800 students, social distancing is hard, and even more so when students are coming and going. Spilker says there’s a little bit of work to do in the time before and after school and at lunch.

“And that goes back to the teaching that needs to take place,” he said.

He’s referring to the teaching of safety protocols that include students watching their distance from one another, washing their hands and wearing their masks. “The 3 W’s,” according to the district. Spilker says Jacob Miller’s picture reinforces those teaching points.

“We’re going to learn from this and make sure it gets fixed immediately and we want to do that for our parents, our community, and the safety of the kids.”

Miller says Thursday and Friday mornings weren’t nearly as crowded, and while he never felt like he was unsafe or in danger, he appreciates that the school is working toward a solution for better social distancing.

“It’s definitely a new experience for all of us, but I feel like they’re starting to get better and address the problems that were wrong on Wednesday.”

Principal Spilker says one big positive takeaway from the picture is that all the students are masked up, and he commended them for handling the masks so well.

Latest News

News

Papio South

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Coronavirus

Dr. Birx: Containing community spread of COVID-19 among asymptomatic groups key for Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in Lincoln today talking with Nebraska officials.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 14 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 14 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.