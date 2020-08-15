Papio South principal addresses social distancing concerns

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) -- Students headed back to Papillion-La Vista South High School Wednesday morning. Incoming senior Jacob Miller says he was anxious and excited to go back to school, and knew things were going to be different. When he walked into the building on the first day, he looked around and snapped a picture.

“I just noticed there were a lot of people and I just decided to take the picture,” he said.

The picture is now circulating online. In it, the students in the background appear to all be wearing masks, but there is little to no social distancing.

Miller said he’s the kind of person who jumps at the chance to take a funny picture or make a funny statement, and he never expected his picture would get so much attention. He says it wasn’t meant to shine a negative light on his school or the district. Instead, the high school senior says he was making a political statement.

“About how politics can play a huge role in kids’ lives and it’s unfortunate that kids even have to go through that,” he said.

By Thursday night the picture made its way to Principal Jeff Spilker.

“When I saw the picture my immediate thought was ‘we need to fix this,” said Spilker.

Spilker says with 1,800 students, social distancing is hard, and even more so when students are coming and going. Spilker says there’s a little bit of work to do in the time before and after school and at lunch.

“And that goes back to the teaching that needs to take place,” he said.

He’s referring to the teaching of safety protocols that include students watching their distance from one another, washing their hands and wearing their masks. “The 3 W’s,” according to the district. Spilker says Jacob Miller’s picture reinforces those teaching points.

“We’re going to learn from this and make sure it gets fixed immediately and we want to do that for our parents, our community, and the safety of the kids.”

Miller says Thursday and Friday mornings weren’t nearly as crowded, and while he never felt like he was unsafe or in danger, he appreciates that the school is working toward a solution for better social distancing.

“It’s definitely a new experience for all of us, but I feel like they’re starting to get better and address the problems that were wrong on Wednesday.”

Principal Spilker says one big positive takeaway from the picture is that all the students are masked up, and he commended them for handling the masks so well.