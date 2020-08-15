Omaha’s Alec Bohm makes his MLB debut

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alec Bohm defied the odds over and over again. The last step happened last night in Philadelphia where he made his major league debut.

At each the step from high school to college, to all the levels in the minor league system, the majority of players do not advance.

Bohm was different as the third overall draft pick in 2018. In a lot of ways, a meteoric rise in a year and half. The Phillies put him into the starting lineup in his first game, less than 24 hours after they called him at 11:30pm Wednesday night. Talk about a quick turnaround and he delivered with a double in his first at-bat.

Bohm was better than a .500 hitter in his junior and senior years at Roncalli Catholic High School. After passing an opportunity to join the White Sox organization out of high school in the draft Bohm went to Wichita State. In college Bohm continued to hit at a high clip, better than .300 all three years including a .339 average his final year with the Shockers.

