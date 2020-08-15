Omaha Police searching for 2 missing, possibly endangered children
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two children they say are missing and possibly endangered.
Jaden Mays, 12, is described as a Black male, 5′2″ and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a white t-shirt with black spots and Jordan tennis shoes.
He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home near 43rd and Kansas Streets with 16-year-old Christopher Mulvey, who is also missing.
Mulvey is described as a Black male, 5′4″, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey Nike jogger pants, and gray and blue Nike Air Max shoes.
Please contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-4877 or 911 if you have information regarding the missing juveniles.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.