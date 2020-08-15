Advertisement

Omaha Greater Chamber endorses mask ordinance

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week, while the Omaha City Council passed a mask ordinance, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce looked into how the requirement to wear face coverings may affect the economy.

They found the result of having no mask ordinance could cost billions.

When Omaha approved the ordinance, Chamber President David Brown praised the decision.

“Think about those things you count on -- shopping, we all do every day to put food on the table, or entertainment -- whatever it may be,” Brown said.

If you care about the local economy, Brown says to wear a mask.

His team analyzed a Goldman Sachs study to figure out how Omaha’s economy would fare during a mask ordinance versus a lockdown.

“If we want to see the economy continue to, maybe not ‘thrive’ but survive this mess, we got to figure out a way to control this disease,” Brown said.

Wearing a face cover could save $3.2 billion in economic activity in the seven-county region, which makes up 44 percent of Nebraska’s population and 60 percent of the state’s economy.

“I am genuinely concerned about the real fallout of all this and I don’t think we have a clue as to what it is. I think it will be years before we really understand,” Brown said.

Mother and daughter Linda and Alexandria Swanson said when they’re around anyone outside their household, they choose to wear a mask.

Linda wonders how COVID-19 will impact businesses that make Omaha feel like Omaha.

“Omaha is home,” she said.

A loss of big events has had a big impact. Visit Omaha said 50 percent of the economic loss in the city can be blamed on canceled sporting events like the College World Series which uses Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention facilities.

The MECA authority has lost about 30 events since mid-March when the pandemic broke out.

“We’re just so much at the mercy of what’s going on around the country before we can figure out what’s going on here,” Brown said.

The Greater Omaha Chamber stresses it is adamant about keeping the health and safety of Omaha in mind.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

