Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November .

News

Omaha Police searching for 2 missing, possibly endangered children

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two children they say are missing and possibly endangered.

News

Omaha group Keep Local Alive aims to support area shops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Locally owned businesses are fighting to survive as one man is making sure Omaha doesn’t lose the mom-and-pop shops that make the city unique.

Forecast

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Slightly warmer Sunday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly cloudy tonight with lows back in the 60s. We'll be a few degrees warmer Sunday with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the evening hours.

Latest News

News

Family donates hundreds of backpacks

Updated: 2 hours ago
One local family wanted to make sure kids still have all the supplies they need as the school year begins.

News

Keep Local Alive helps Omaha businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
Locally owned businesses are fighting to survive as one man is making sure Omaha doesn’t lose the mom-and-pop shops that make the city unique.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: 123 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

News

Omaha Greater Chamber endorses mask ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
This week, while the Omaha City Council passed a mask ordinance, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce looked into how the requirement to wear face coverings may affect the economy.

News

Sarpy County gun dealer opens up shop at home, neighbors concerned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Near 176th and Cornhusker Road, Wade Wickey is a gun collector who plans to sell firearms online as a licensed dealer working from his Tiburon home.