Mallory’s Forecast Update - Slightly warmer Sunday with an isolated storm chance

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A front moved through Friday evening and overnight, with cooler and less humid air moving in behind. We started Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s; plentiful sunshine and low humidity allowed highs to warm into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours.

A few more clouds move in from the north this evening and tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the lower-60s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the evening hours, which could spark a few isolated storms. While the majority of the day will be dry, anything that fires up during the evening could be on the strong side.

3-Day Forecast
3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper-80s for most of next workweek, with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, a nice weather pattern for this time of year! If only we could see some rain, since drought conditions continue to worsen across the region.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

