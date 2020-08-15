Mallory’s Forecast Update - Slightly warmer Sunday with an isolated storm chance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A front moved through Friday evening and overnight, with cooler and less humid air moving in behind. We started Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s; plentiful sunshine and low humidity allowed highs to warm into the mid to upper-80s by the afternoon hours.
A few more clouds move in from the north this evening and tonight, with overnight lows dropping down into the lower-60s.
Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the evening hours, which could spark a few isolated storms. While the majority of the day will be dry, anything that fires up during the evening could be on the strong side.
High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper-80s for most of next workweek, with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, a nice weather pattern for this time of year! If only we could see some rain, since drought conditions continue to worsen across the region.
