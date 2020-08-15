Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a nice August day, with plentiful sunshine and low humidity! We started the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the 80s. A few more clouds moved in from the north Saturday evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, which could spark a few showers and storms. While the majority of the day will be dry, anything that fires up with this front could be on the strong side.

Sunday hour-by-hour forecast
Sunday hour-by-hour forecast(WOWT)

Our rain chance will wrap up early tonight, with lows dropping back into the lower-60s.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper-80s for most of next workweek, with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, a nice weather pattern for this time of year! If only we could see some rain, since drought conditions continue to worsen across the region.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Another nice start to the day, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s! We'll heat into the upper-80s this afternoon, with a weak front sparking a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Things are still heating up this afternoon, but humidity is *much* lower. Partly cloudy tonight with lows back in the 60s. We'll be a few degrees warmer Sunday with the chance for an isolated shower or storm during the evening hours.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT
Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid air is moving in! Plentiful sunshine is on tap Saturday, with low humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a slight chance for an evening or overnight shower/storm. Have a great weekend!

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Isolated storm possible this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Most of the severe weather stayed to our southwest this evening, and while a storm or two can’t be ruled out before midnight, severe chances are low.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
Today is a First Alert Day due to a cold front moving through the area tonight.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, storms likely Friday evening

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
The weather will stay rather quiet overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. A cold front brings storms Friday evening.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather the rest of the week before a Friday night storm chance

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday is starting with some patchy fog in spots with warm and humid conditions in place otherwise.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT
A warm and humid morning is expected to turn into a warm and humid day. Storm chances Friday night.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Few sprinkles overnight, warm and muggy Thursday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A few sprinkles out there this evening and some of those may linger into the morning hours on Thursday.