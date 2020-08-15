Mallory’s Forecast Update - Scattered storm chance Sunday afternoon and evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was a nice August day, with plentiful sunshine and low humidity! We started the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the 80s. A few more clouds moved in from the north Saturday evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the mid to upper-80s and winds from the southwest 5 to 15 mph. A weak cold front will move through during the afternoon and evening hours, which could spark a few showers and storms. While the majority of the day will be dry, anything that fires up with this front could be on the strong side.

Sunday hour-by-hour forecast (WOWT)

Our rain chance will wrap up early tonight, with lows dropping back into the lower-60s.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper-80s for most of next workweek, with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, a nice weather pattern for this time of year! If only we could see some rain, since drought conditions continue to worsen across the region.

