Mallory’s Forecast Update - A pleasant weekend of weather!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A front moved through Friday evening and overnight, with cooler and less humid air moving in behind. We’re starting Saturday with 50s to the northwest and 70s to the southeast; the dew points are following the same pattern as well. In the Omaha Metro, temperatures are dropping into the low to mid-60s.

A more pleasant day is ahead with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable highs for this time of year – low to mid-80s. We’ll drop into the lower-60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper-80s, ahead of a secondary front moving through during the evening/overnight. This front could spark a few isolated showers or storms, but the majority of the day will be dry.

High temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper-80s for most of next workweek, with just a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Friday night. Overall, a nice weather pattern for this time of year! If only we could see some rain, since drought conditions are worsening across the region.

