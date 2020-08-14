Advertisement

What’s next 2020? The answer: Turkey Dinner Candy Corn

It’s sweet and savory
Brach's is out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The folks at Brach’s have come up with something new that may – or may not – tempt your taste buds this Thanksgiving.

The candy maker is coming out with Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. And, yes, it’s just what it sounds like.

“Brach’s Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites,” the Brach’s website says. “From roasted turkey, green beans and stuffing to ginger glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie.”

The sweet and savory confection will be sold at Walgreens.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

