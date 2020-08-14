Advertisement

Two Black men recall serving in Air Force after integration

(AP Images)
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two retired Air Force sergeants were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the military after integration in 1948. The men have witnessed decades of change in our country.

William Hayes and Edward Medlin Both joined the Air Force in the 1950s and met in Germany in 1967.

In July of 1948, President Harry Truman issued an executive order putting an end to segregation in the armed forces and ordering the full integration of the military.

“Our wives and kids got to know each other in Germany, so we became friends and been that way ever since,” Medlin said. “It was not so much about me and Bill. It was about our families.”

The two friends were a part of a changing military, bearing witness to the civil rights movement as the country they served was making changes.

“I joined the service in 55, a lot of these things were going on now. I’m in the service, watching them happen,” Medlin said.

Along the way, the two friends were finding their path in a newly integrated Air Force.

“I got to Texas, and then again I was the only Black in the shop,” Hayes said. " I had a few problems.”

In the military, Medlin said the shared experience between Blacks and whites was discipline.

“So you’re able to adapt and deal with people, but were the white people able to adapt and deal with you. I learned some were and some weren’t,” Medlin said.

Hayes said things were usually OK on base, but when they left the base, the Blacks and whites separated.

“The French soldiers used to laugh at us, you know. You guys fighting for this country and you can’t go drink a beer with the guys downtown,” he said.

During their time in Germany, Hayes and Medlin began to get along with a group of men they were working with.

“They were in the American military but they were German nationals. They were from Germany, so we just clicked and we would go out to the bars and all, have drinks and became friends,” Hayes said.

The men continued to make friends in their retirement. Passing on their decades of knowledge to a much younger generation, volunteering as greeters at Howard Kennedy Elementary School.

“I saw a lot of kids that need help and I was trying to do what little I could to try and steer them in the right direction,” Medlin said.

Now the two men are witnessing protests for social change, which they say is taking on a different look.

“What appealed to me more than about anything else, no longer is it just Blacks doing this, other persons are saying this -- somebody is saying ‘why don’t we live up to what we say we are?‘” Medlin said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Arborists offer advice for next windstorm as community continues to clean up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
Many people in the metro are still cleaning up after Monday morning’s storm that blew strong winds through our area.

Coronavirus

Dr. Birx: Containing community spread of COVID-19 among asymptomic groups key for Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in Lincoln today talking with Nebraska officials.

News

FULL VIDEO: Q&A with Dr. Deborah Birx

Updated: 2 hours ago
White House Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, to talk with Nebraska leaders about the state's COVID-19 response.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm.

News

Nebraska Humane Society reports family’s dog attacked one-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Nebraska Humane Society responded to a report of a dog attacking a one-year-old Thursday night.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 14 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Farnam Hill Development sees progress even amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Taylor
What was once known as "Auto Row" is now becoming the new Farnam Hill District.

News

Popularity grows for ‘pay what you can’ farmer’s market in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Farmer markets all around the metro area have their own little style and twist on how they run things. One in North Omaha is giving customers more leeway with the cost.

News

New app in Papillion helps parents screen kids for COVID symptoms before school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Parents at Papillion La Vista Community Schools now have access to a feature that lets them screen their child for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.