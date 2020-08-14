Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm. It will likely be a broken line of storms so not all of us get a storm or even rain for that matter. Storms that develop will have the ability to become severe though with strong wind and large hail the main threats from the strongest. They’ll move northwest to southeast through the area bringing some spotty downpours as well. The threat for storms and severe weather will wrap up no later than 11pm tonight as they move out of the area.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Before the front, we’ll warm into the lower 90s with humidity. Heat index values likely climb to near 100 degrees as well with a south breeze at 10-20 mph.

Friday morning forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in leaving us with a beautiful August weekend. Highs in the 80s and much lower dew points are likely.

