Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm. It will likely be a broken line of storms so not all of us get a storm or even rain for that matter. Storms that develop will have the ability to become severe though with strong wind and large hail the main threats from the strongest. They’ll move northwest to southeast through the area bringing some spotty downpours as well. The threat for storms and severe weather will wrap up no later than 11pm tonight as they move out of the area.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

Before the front, we’ll warm into the lower 90s with humidity. Heat index values likely climb to near 100 degrees as well with a south breeze at 10-20 mph.

Friday morning forecast
Friday morning forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in leaving us with a beautiful August weekend. Highs in the 80s and much lower dew points are likely.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Today is a First Alert Day due to a cold front moving through the area tonight.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, storms likely Friday evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
The weather will stay rather quiet overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. A cold front brings storms Friday evening.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather the rest of the week before a Friday night storm chance

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday is starting with some patchy fog in spots with warm and humid conditions in place otherwise.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT
A warm and humid morning is expected to turn into a warm and humid day. Storm chances Friday night.

Latest News

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Few sprinkles overnight, warm and muggy Thursday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A few sprinkles out there this evening and some of those may linger into the morning hours on Thursday.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and muggy today with storm chances returning tonight

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely. Once that burns off quickly this morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies along with a warm and humid day.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying humid tonight with periodic rain chances this week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll stay muggy this evening, with clouds increasing overnight and temperatures just dropping into the lower-70s. We could still see a few spotty showers overnight, especially north of I-80, but many of us will likely stay dry.

Weather

Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
Started off near 60° this morning with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon! Humidity is beginning to increase, with muggier days ahead. A spotty shower is possible overnight, with a few more periodic rain chances taking us through the next few days.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon. A little more humidity moves in as well.

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
A cool and calm morning will greet you as you head out the door.