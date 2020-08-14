Advertisement

Popularity grows for ‘pay what you can’ farmer’s market in Omaha

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Farmer markets all around the metro area have their own little style and twist on how they run things. One in North Omaha is giving customers more leeway with the cost.

It's a "pay what you can" farmers market. Every Thursday night at 24th and Burdette.

Customers simply choose the cost of the product they're buying. Many of the urban farmers and people selling their merchandise tonight are non-profit and they are giving back to the community.

The event organizer says the event grows more and more every week.

Michael Maroney with the Omaha Economic Development Corp said, “We have a lot of people who can’t afford food. Of course, with pandemic right now, it’s harder on folks. So, this is a way to alleviate some of that stress that these people in the community are having.”

The event happens every Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September 24th.

