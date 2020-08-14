PGA honors Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is working very hard to grow the game of golf.

There are multiple programs in the state that touch many different people, from children in elementary school to even wounded warriors.

The PGA is recognizing the effort by awarding the Nebraska section the prestigious Herb Graffis Award. A honor for developing players and investing in the future of golf.

James Sieckmann is a great example of the work that is happening, as the director of instruction at Shadow Ridge Country Club. He has about 50 lessons a week. James has also been named the PGA National Teacher of the Year.

On this day, he is working with 14-year-old Princeton Gorman who just started playing a year ago. Princeton has made great strides while working with James for only six weeks.

