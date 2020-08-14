New app in Papillion helps parents screen kids for COVID symptoms before school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Parents at Papillion La Vista Community Schools now have access to a feature that lets them screen their child for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

It gives them recommendations if a child isn't feeling well.

The doctor who designed it tells says this has been his passion project.

Children’s Hospital pediatrician doctor Russell McCulloh is a father with school-aged children.

He says his app makes him feel safer as a parent.

“For me, the rationale for me doing this is the better information I can put in parents’ hands and the schools’ hands the better decisions they can make,” said Dr. Russel.

It is a feature integrated into the school district's app. Parents log on and check their kids for symptoms every day before school.

if symptoms are severe, parents follow the steps provided... Contact a doctor and stay out of school.

If children are not sick, they are provided information on health directives -- and then given the green light to go to school.

“Oh my gosh, this is working. Like this kid would stay home because their parent was being tested or this kid would stay home because they have exposure,” said Annette Eyman with Papillion La Vista School.

The school district says it’s imperative to keep healthy people in school and sick people home. They say this is the solution.

“300 kids at one door is a great way to put a lot of potentially symptomatic people together at any time. One way to minimize that is to empower families is to screen their household before they come to school,” said Russel. “It’s such an amazing tool to give parents direction on what they need to do.”

Both the school and hospital assure the information a parent provides is secure and private. Questions about name and race can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.