Local experts share what numbers to focus on

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Every day a set of new COVID-19 numbers come out.

It ranges from new cases, the positivity rate, all the way to the number of hospital beds available.

"I look at how many people are hospitalized and if available, how many in hospital deaths there are," says Jay Hessel, concerned about hospitalizations.

Local epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists say they are looking at those numbers, too.

but, they say there's a few they are focused on, like the test positivity percentage.

"The percentage by itself doesn't tell you how many cases are happening in the community. What it tells you is how many people we are testing. That's why we like that number to be low," Dr. Alice Sato, Children's Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist.

One of the things people tell us they are concerned about is the total number of deaths.

"When I see the deaths, I think of the individuals that have passed away and it's really overwhelming when you think of that," Marcy Kitrell, concerned about daily cases rising.

Experts say they are closely looking at those numbers and the hospitalizations, as well how how effective social distancing is.

But, they say the positivity percentage paints the picture of where we are over an extended period of time rather than just one day.

"Focus on what are the numbers now over the last few days, or maybe even better sort of a seven day average is what we really need to be looking at," says Dr. Mark Rupp, UNMC Chief of Infectious Disease Division.

Right now the positive percentage rate is sitting at almost 11% locally.

Doctors say they want that that number to be under 5%.

Dr. Mark Rupp says there's still a lot of work that needs to be done but a silver lining, we can change the course over the next few weeks.

“We have this within our power to make an impact and so each and every one of us needs to take that responsibility and to do the right thing. if we do that then these numbers will head down again,” says Dr. Rupp.

