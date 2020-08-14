Advertisement

Health departments discuss COVID-19 impact on childhood health

The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on many people's mental health.
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on many people's mental health.(WRDW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Area health department officials are discussing a regional report on the impact of childhood experiences, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, on mental and physical health.

PDF: Read the Mental Health/ACEs Call-To-Action report

The discussion stems from the release of a report on the lifelong impacts of adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, “which are common, and can be prevented.”

The report outlines major risk factors that impact mental and physical health and contribute to the development of trauma, which the group says can inform decisions made by community leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collective partnership behind this report is comprised of the Douglas, Sarpy/Cass, and Pottawattamie health departments and The Wellbeing Partners. The group chose mental health as its focus for this report, which represents a first in the region, according to a statement from the group.

“The collective partnership hopes that the release of the report will educate community members and leaders and stimulate action and ideas, especially as the community grapples with COVID-19 and its disruption to their lives on multiple levels,” the release states.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

