Friday Aug. 14 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

167 new cases, 1 new death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

A man in his 70s has passed.

The total cases in the count since the outbreak began in March are at 11,889 and the number of deaths is at 143.

The county has confirmed 7,967 residents have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.