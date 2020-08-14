Did Nebraska really need to publicly commit to the Big Ten?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Did anybody really think Nebraska was drawing a line in the sand? Either play fall Big Ten football or it’s goodbye to the conference.

The reaction nationally was confusing after listening to Scott Frost Monday and then reading the joint statement from university and athletic department leadership Tuesday.

At no point did anybody say anything, or even suggest, the Huskers were out if the conference didn’t play fall football. Scott Frost said they would look at options if the Big Ten was not going to be one this fall.

Then the reaction Tuesday was disappointment, strong disappointment. Similar to other Big Ten schools. Here’s exactly what they said Tuesday, “We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

Not exactly a threat, not when you use the words possible and opportunity.

It feels a like a case of, there’s not much going on, there’s not much to talk about or debate. We need something and we found it.

The odd part of it though, how do you expect hyper competitive people to react to something like this? People who are very successful, who don’t run from challenges, they find ways to win.

I think the dialogue nationally was too harsh. Maybe it comes from a different place, maybe Nebraska’s lack of success in the Big Ten has been on the back burner in some people’s eyes around the country and this finally is there chance to highlight the so-so run.

So what, everybody knows this program hasn’t touched its standard in a long time and that is why in part it likely wanted to play this fall. To continue to build, because it’s been too long and who wants to wait longer. As long as it’s safe, by most accounts it is.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.