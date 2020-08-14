Advertisement

Did Nebraska really need to publicly commit to the Big Ten?

Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the Husker Nightly radio show on Thursday evening.
Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the Husker Nightly radio show on Thursday evening.(KOLN)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Did anybody really think Nebraska was drawing a line in the sand? Either play fall Big Ten football or it’s goodbye to the conference.

The reaction nationally was confusing after listening to Scott Frost Monday and then reading the joint statement from university and athletic department leadership Tuesday.

At no point did anybody say anything, or even suggest, the Huskers were out if the conference didn’t play fall football. Scott Frost said they would look at options if the Big Ten was not going to be one this fall.

Then the reaction Tuesday was disappointment, strong disappointment. Similar to other Big Ten schools. Here’s exactly what they said Tuesday, “We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”

Not exactly a threat, not when you use the words possible and opportunity.

It feels a like a case of, there’s not much going on, there’s not much to talk about or debate. We need something and we found it.

The odd part of it though, how do you expect hyper competitive people to react to something like this? People who are very successful, who don’t run from challenges, they find ways to win.

I think the dialogue nationally was too harsh. Maybe it comes from a different place, maybe Nebraska’s lack of success in the Big Ten has been on the back burner in some people’s eyes around the country and this finally is there chance to highlight the so-so run.

So what, everybody knows this program hasn’t touched its standard in a long time and that is why in part it likely wanted to play this fall. To continue to build, because it’s been too long and who wants to wait longer. As long as it’s safe, by most accounts it is.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

PGA honors Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Nebraska is working very hard to grow the game of golf.There are multiple programs in the state that touch many different people, from children in elementary school to even wounded warriors.

Sports

Big East Sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Nebraska

Nebraska leadership reconfirms allegiance to Big Ten

Updated: 5 hours ago
With the Big Ten Conference announcing the postponement of fall sports, many have been asking if Nebraska will find another way to play football.

Sports

Big East will try fall sports in the spring

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
The Big East Conference has decided to call off fall sports. That impacts five teams at Creighton.Volleyball, both soccer teams and both cross country teams.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten postpones football season; what’s next for Huskers?

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Big Ten will postpone its fall sports schedule in 2020 and will attempt to play in the spring of 2021.

Sports

Summit League postpones fall sports

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone fall sports and championships.This will impact men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

Sports

Frost says Huskers are prepared to look at other options if Big Ten cancels football

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
While multiple media outlets are reporting the Big Ten is will cancel its fall sports schedule, the Nebraska football team was on the field Monday.Head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to address the media via zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Sports

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

Sports

Vermaas takes advantage of legion baseball, commits to NDSU

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Most of the class of 2020 missed their final spring sports seasons in Nebraska completely.Fortunately for baseball seniors, they still got to play summer legion baseball.

Sports

Sam Scott still working despite no fall sports for OPS

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Omaha North senior Sam Scott is facing disappointment for more than one reason regarding Omaha Public Schools’ decision to go to remote-only learning and suspend sports for the first quarter.He will most likely miss his final high school season of football and his potential college recruitment is taking a big hit because of it.