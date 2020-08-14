Clay’s Evening Forecast - Storms end by Midnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Storms will move through the area during the evening hours, and some of them could be severe.

A cold front will keep these storms firing up in a scattered manner just before midnight. Wind and hail are the primary threats, but a tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Behind this front and the associated storms will come much lower humidity and some cool mornings. The afternoons still looks to be on the warm side with mostly mid 80s expected through the weekend.

Another stretch of dry weather is also expected after these storms. We’ll only see very small rain chances through the next 10 days.

