As Paycheck Protection Program expires, more Nebraskans fear they will remain unemployed

By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) Uncertainty loomed at Heartland Workforce Solutions Thursday; people lining up at the Metro’s unemployment center hoping to get back to work soon.

“I have a scheduled tentative return date, and that’s really the word, ‘tentative’,” said Kammerer, who used to drive a delivery truck. “We really don’t know, we’re just on standby right now.”

Kevin Jennings was also waiting for his number to be called. He just recently started filing for unemployment and hopes he doesn’t have to do it for long. 6 News asked him if he knew when his employer might bring him back.

“Not for sure,” said Jennings. “You know rent is due and here I am, I’m just a temporary layoff.”

And more temporary layoffs could be on the way. In Nebraska more than 42,000 businesses

have been relying on the Paycheck Protection Program; these forgivable federal loans have been helping businesses pay employees amid the pandemic.

But as funds dry up people like Rebecca Blanco are finding themselves out of work.

“It’s stressful a little bit, but I’m trying not to let it get to me,” said Blanco, noting the electrical contractor she’d been working for isn’t nearly as busy as they used to be.

“They only have one job and normally they’d have a dozen,” said Blanco. “Everyone’s pushing back and pushing back because they’re worried about how things are going to go in the economy.”

As for Kevin Jennings, he’s just hoping it all ends soon.

“I hope this pandemic gets over with you know,” said Jennings. “It’s bad.”

Congress has been discussing reopening the Paycheck Protection Program in the next stimulus package.

The Omaha Chamber calls it "a great win for our state. "From tax incentives and property tax relief to seed money for UNMC's National Pandemic Response Center.

