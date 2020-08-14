Advertisement

Arborists offer advice for next windstorm as community continues to clean up

This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.
This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.(Maureen Usher)
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people in the metro are still cleaning up after Monday morning’s storm that blew strong winds through our area.

There are tree doctors in the area who say those damaged trees might need a check-up to make them stronger for the next storm that blows in.

There is still a lot of traffic at the dumpsite at 56th and F streets.

A steady flow of Omaha homeowners rolls in to drop off branches and tree limbs that were all left behind by Monday’s storm.

“I actually work for the utility company so we’re out trimming trees and restoring power all week,” said Matt Liston of Omaha.

Debris filled Steve Quandt’s yard.

“Our neighborhood is about 40 years old so yeah there was some damage,” said Quandt.

Monday’s storm made a lot of work for some metro area homeowners, it also made a lot of work for local arborists.

“Wind events like this always bring on a lot of business, trees kind of tend to disappear, go into the background for people until we get an event like this,” said Amy Grewe.

Amy Grewe is the co-owner of Arbor Aesthetics; Amy says there are things that can be done to save a damaged tree

“If a branch just kind of breaks off, that maybe sometimes us cutting it back to the proper junction can help that tree compartmentalize damage and keep decay from spreading into the tree,” said Grewe. “What see as a certified arborist is not what the average homeowner is able to see so we can look for things like cracks… bodies that might indicate decays is taking place inside the trunk and prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Amy says making our trees a little stronger with trimming and regular checkups just might save you some work after the strong winds blow.

Weather forecasters are predicting more storms to roll through our area this evening.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Two Black men recall serving in Air Force after integration

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Two retired Air Force sergeants were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the military after integration in 1948.

Coronavirus

Dr. Birx: Containing community spread of COVID-19 among asymptomic groups key for Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is in Lincoln today talking with Nebraska officials.

News

FULL VIDEO: Q&A with Dr. Deborah Birx

Updated: 2 hours ago
White House Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, to talk with Nebraska leaders about the state's COVID-19 response.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - FIRST ALERT DAY as storms develop along a cold front this evening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Friday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms along a cold front after 6pm.

News

Nebraska Humane Society reports family’s dog attacked one-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Nebraska Humane Society responded to a report of a dog attacking a one-year-old Thursday night.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 14 COVID-19 update: 167 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Farnam Hill Development sees progress even amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Taylor
What was once known as "Auto Row" is now becoming the new Farnam Hill District.

News

Popularity grows for ‘pay what you can’ farmer’s market in Omaha

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Farmer markets all around the metro area have their own little style and twist on how they run things. One in North Omaha is giving customers more leeway with the cost.

News

New app in Papillion helps parents screen kids for COVID symptoms before school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Parents at Papillion La Vista Community Schools now have access to a feature that lets them screen their child for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.