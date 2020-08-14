Arborists offer advice for next windstorm as community continues to clean up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people in the metro are still cleaning up after Monday morning’s storm that blew strong winds through our area.

There are tree doctors in the area who say those damaged trees might need a check-up to make them stronger for the next storm that blows in.

There is still a lot of traffic at the dumpsite at 56th and F streets.

A steady flow of Omaha homeowners rolls in to drop off branches and tree limbs that were all left behind by Monday’s storm.

“I actually work for the utility company so we’re out trimming trees and restoring power all week,” said Matt Liston of Omaha.

Debris filled Steve Quandt’s yard.

“Our neighborhood is about 40 years old so yeah there was some damage,” said Quandt.

Monday’s storm made a lot of work for some metro area homeowners, it also made a lot of work for local arborists.

“Wind events like this always bring on a lot of business, trees kind of tend to disappear, go into the background for people until we get an event like this,” said Amy Grewe.

Amy Grewe is the co-owner of Arbor Aesthetics; Amy says there are things that can be done to save a damaged tree

“If a branch just kind of breaks off, that maybe sometimes us cutting it back to the proper junction can help that tree compartmentalize damage and keep decay from spreading into the tree,” said Grewe. “What see as a certified arborist is not what the average homeowner is able to see so we can look for things like cracks… bodies that might indicate decays is taking place inside the trunk and prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Amy says making our trees a little stronger with trimming and regular checkups just might save you some work after the strong winds blow.

Weather forecasters are predicting more storms to roll through our area this evening.

