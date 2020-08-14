5-year-old boy shot dead in North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (CNN) - A funeral was scheduled to be held Thursday evening for a 5-year-old shot to death here Sunday evening.

Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father’s home when witnesses say a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head.

“Everybody there just loved Cannon,” his father, Austin, said. “He lit up a room.”

Austin Hinnant was inside his home on Archers Road as Cannon played outside with his sisters. He said his fiancee stepped inside for a moment.

“As soon as she shuts the door, I hear a loud gunshot,” Hinnant said. “It sounded close.”

He said he ran into the front yar and saw Cannon on the ground. At first, he said, he thought the boy had fallen off his bike.

“And the closer I got to him, I realized it was far more serious. Far more serious,” he said. “And I just scooped him up in my arms, and I held him, and I held him, and I screamed, ‘Somebody help him... Somebody help me save my son. God, save my son, please.’ ”

A neighbor ran over with an emergency medical bag. Austin’s fiancee called 9-1-1. Hinnant said he saw his neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, in the yard next door, gun in-hand.

“I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon, and I was so full of rage, and I couldn’t leave my son’s side,” Hinnant said. “I just wanted to be with my son and I saw Darrius frantically pacing around the yard.”

He said Sessoms got into his car and drove away.

Sessoms was arrested the next day outside of Goldsboro and charged with murder.

The police have not said anything about a motive.

Hinnant said the evening before, he had invited Sessoms over for supper and said it looked like he had a lot on his shoulders, but that he couldn’t make sense of it.

“I have no idea why he would kill my son in front of his two sisters and cousin... No idea,” Hinnant said.

