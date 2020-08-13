Advertisement

Thursday Aug. 13 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

93 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s have passed.

The total cases in the count since the outbreak began in March are at 11,722 and the number of deaths is at 142.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

