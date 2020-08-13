Advertisement

Students at Mercy High School find a unique way to welcome incoming freshmen

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Students at Mercy High School in Omaha found a way to put a new, safe spin on an annual tradition.

At the start of each school year, sophomores, juniors, and seniors help welcome in the freshmen at Mercy High School.

There are signs, cheers, and of course, smiles.

“When I was a freshman, I was actually really scared and so when I came in the beginning, it made me feel really welcome so, I think it’s really important that they get that,” says Anou Akot, senior.

This year, the tradition looks a bit different.

Now, there’s masks, social distancing, and half the students.

“Everything is just so different this year so I think people are extra nervous for this year and what’s going to happen and all the different changes we had to put in. So, if this is just one step to make them feel comfortable before the hectic year then I think it’s a good idea to participate in this,” says Skylar Zoucha, senior.

Incoming freshmen say the kick-off to the school year is needed after months of wondering if they would even make it to the classroom this Fall.

"I was really surprised because people started screaming and cheering and I felt really excited. It just felt like everyone was giving me a really warm welcome," says Landry Lehan, freshman

Students at Mercy will be in class certain days of the week, depending on last names.

The other part of the week will be spent learning online from home.

Even though the start of the year will look different than any other year, students say they are ready to be back.

“You know, I’m still excited. I am just so glad I get to come in person to school for my first day,” says Lehan.

Friday morning a different group of upperclassmen will be out greeting the second half of the freshman class when they arrive for their first day of school.

