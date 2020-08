OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s traditional Labor Day celebration has been postponed for the first time in 43 years. The event will be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

In July, the board announced the cancelation of the Labor Day parade. According to the board, the cancelation of the four-day event was made with the community’s safety in mind.

