Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather the rest of the week before a Friday night storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is starting with some patchy fog in spots with warm and humid conditions in place otherwise. That fog will burn off by mid morning and leave us with sunshine and warmth. Highs make it to near 90 degrees this afternoon with dew points in the lower 70s. That means you’ll feel the muggy air all day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday will likely be hot and humid as well with highs in the lower 90s. That will be before a cold front moves in Friday night bringing a chance of storms after 6pm. There severe threat is low but hail and wind are possible from some of the stronger storms that can develop. Chance you get any rain at all are at 60%.

Friday Storms (WOWT)

Friday Severe Outlook (WOWT)

Behind that Friday evening cold front, cooler and less humid air moves in for the weekend. Highs in the 80s are likely with very comfortable dew points in the 50s and lower 60s.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.