Omaha extending two storm debris drop-off locations

Damaged tree limbs and branches
Damaged tree limbs and branches(YouNews/Brandy Hedgman)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Because demand has been steady at the three drop-off locations for storm debris these last few days, the city will have two of the locations open Friday as well.

The two locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday:

  • 156th and F (football field)
  • 11th and Locust

Tranquility Park on 120th and Maple was the third site but will not be open for debris drop-off because of preparations there for a soccer tournament this weekend.

The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo has also been accepting downed brush and branches to feed their animals.

