Omaha couple frustrated with contractor after deck dispute

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A senior citizen couple needed a deck repaired so they spotted an ad for a contractor in a neighborhood newsletter.

Nobody is allowed on her deck because Sandy Scanlon is worried about the support underneath.

Sandy Scanlon, a homeowner said, “He was supposed to jack up the deck and replace this.”

Sandy and partner Ron Fanning hired All Seasons Grounds Management which installed three concrete footings for deck supports.

“I asked him about permits and he said he didn’t have to have them,” said Scanlon.

Omaha’s Chief Building Inspector says, “If he’s putting footings in that would require a permit.”

The city has no record of one being pulled for this deck project.

Contractor Josh Jones of All Seasons Grounds Management says, “they’re impatient that’s the problem with the job”

Jones did refund the couple $1,900 or about 60 percent of their payment.

Ron Fanning said, “We got a nice refund, maybe not as much as she wanted but better than nothing at all.”

The refund check deposited by the couple.

After we called the contractor and he made a partial refund, Sandy is going to use that money to find someone else to finish the job.

Ron had a special reason to have Sandy’s deck reinforced.

Ron Fanning said, “This was supposed to be her birthday present, but now it will have to be a late birthday present.”

Sandy says better late than unsafe.

6 News checked with Diggers Hotline and found that no call was made by the contractor before digging the footings. That’s a violation of Nebraska state law and after our call, the fire marshal will investigate.

