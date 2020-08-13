Advertisement

Nebraska traffic back to level seen before virus outbreak

I-80
I-80(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Traffic on Nebraska highways is approaching normal levels after falling sharply this spring when coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

The state Transportation Department said this week that traffic statewide was close to the average level from 2016 to 2018 for the first time since March although some areas remain slower.

On the interstate system of highways around Omaha and between Omaha and Lincoln, traffic was down 9% last week. At the height of the coronavirus restrictions in early April traffic was down 44% in that area.

Highways in some parts of the state were busier. Interstate 80 traffic west of Lincoln was up 8%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Millard high schools scaling back attendance to 50%

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
High school students in the Millard Public Schools district are reducing the numbers of students attending in-person classes over the next two weeks, the district said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 13 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Students at Mercy High School find a unique way to welcome incoming freshmen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
At the start of each school year, sophomores, juniors, and seniors help welcome in the freshmen at Mercy High School.

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials gave an update at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, about community colleges plans for getting students back in class.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs teachers prepare for new school year

Updated: 15 hours ago
In just over a week, students who attend class in the Council Bluffs Community School district will begin the new year using the Hybrid Phase laid out by the district. As the first day fast approaches, teachers are getting their classrooms ready.

News

CB back to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

News

4 teens involved in crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Westhues
4 teens involved in crash

Coronavirus

Wednesday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: 2 cases reported at Millard elementary; 180 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Education

Keeping your child’s mental health in check amid the pandemic: expert advice from UNMC

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
6 New speaks with a child and adolescent psychiatrist about ways to help ensure the pandemic doesn't weigh too heavy on children.

News

Mask ordinance enforcement -- 6:30PM

Updated: 19 hours ago
Today is the first full day of an indoor mask ordinance in the city of Omaha.