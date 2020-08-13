Advertisement

Nebraska Legislature passes bill to ban type of abortion

Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20
Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20(Jared Austin)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

Opponents of the abortion bill call it unconstitutional, even so, senators agreed to ban a specific abortion procedure today.

LB 814 bans what is known as dismemberment abortions, or D and E, a method used in the second trimester.

Opponents argue the bill will limit doctors when it comes to options for women.

While some other state's bans have been ruled unconstitutional, state senator Mike Hilgers says this bill is different. Especially in that last year in Nebraska the procedure was used just 3-percent of the time -- meaning this wouldn't outlaw abortion altogether, something, he said hurt the other state bans because the specific procedure was in greater use there.

“At no point has anyone pointed to a case that applies to the facts here. That’s because it doesn’t exist,” said Sen. Hilgers.

State Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln said, "We are giving humanity to a little one out of respect for human dignity. That's what we're voting on. We're not voting on anything else but banning this barbaric procedure."

Opponents of the bill argued this bill is a thinly veiled attempt to systematically go after any abortion. Even a pro-life senator shared her outrage with her colleagues.

State Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue said, "When you kill a child with a different method -- you're not any better than when you're pulling them out limb by limb. What the hell is wrong with you? We're perpetuating a lie."

State Senator Megan Hunt of Omaha said, "You see this play out at state after state after state as part of a national strategy to ban abortion completely."

The Nebraska Catholic Conference says, “Life has won today in Nebraska.”

Opponents will test the constitutionality of the ban.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say stolen vehicles was just the beginning for car theft ring

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
A car theft ring that police believe was responsible for close to a million dollars’ worth of stolen cars and car parts has been busted. Omaha Police worked with several law enforcement agencies to capture the thieves.

News

Omaha mayor, OPD chief address police budget resolution

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are talking about the city’s police budget decisions on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

News

Septemberfest postpones until 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha’s traditional Labor Day celebration has been postponed for the first time in 43 years. The event will be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

VOD Recordings

Nebraska legislature passes bill on type of abortion-- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

Latest News

News

Omaha extending two storm debris drop-off locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Because demand has been steady at the three drop-off locations for storm debris these last few days, the city will have two of the locations open Friday as well.

News

CB Police remind drivers to beware of oversized loads following semi issue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Council Bluffs Police Department is reminding drivers to be aware of oversized loads following an intersection closure caused by a stuck semi-truck.

Education

Millard high schools scaling back attendance to 50%

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
High school students in the Millard Public Schools district are reducing the numbers of students attending in-person classes over the next two weeks, the district said Thursday.

News

Nebraska traffic back to level seen before virus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Traffic on Nebraska highways is approaching normal levels after falling sharply this spring when coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 13 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Students at Mercy High School find a unique way to welcome incoming freshmen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
At the start of each school year, sophomores, juniors, and seniors help welcome in the freshmen at Mercy High School.