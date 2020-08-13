Advertisement

Nebraska leadership reconfirms allegiance to Big Ten

(Ellis Wiltsey)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the Big Ten Conference announcing the postponement of fall sports and Scott Frost saying earlier this week the team would look for other avenues to play football in the fall, many have raised the question about what it could mean about the future of Nebraska in the Big Ten conference.

Thursday morning, University of Nebraska - Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter tweeted a statement that reconfirms Nebraska’s allegiance to the Big Ten.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is a fully committed member of the Big Ten Conference. It is an unparalleled athletic and academic alliance. We have the greatest fans in college athletics. This has been a difficult and disappointing week for the Husker family. We all look forward to the day when we can cheer on our student-athletes, on the field and in the arena.”

University of Nebraska - Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter

On Monday before the official announcement from the Big Ten, Head Coach Scott Frost said the Huskers would look for games elsewhere if the conference canceled the fall sports season. The Big Ten Conference responded by saying Nebraska wouldn’t be able to play this fall and remain a member of the conference.

“I think our University is committed to playing football any way that we possibly can regardless of what anyone else does,” Frost said on Monday. He added that the Huskers are “prepared to look for other options.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten postpones football season; what’s next for Huskers?

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Big Ten will postpone its fall sports schedule in 2020 and will attempt to play in the spring of 2021.

Sports

Frost says Huskers are prepared to look at other options if Big Ten cancels football

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
While multiple media outlets are reporting the Big Ten is will cancel its fall sports schedule, the Nebraska football team was on the field Monday.Head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to address the media via zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Sports

Report: Big Ten preparing to cancel fall sports

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Multiple reports are indicating the Big Ten will cancel its fall sports schedule.

Sports

More questions than answers as Huskers start fall camp Friday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
It’s the start of fall camp. There’d normally be pictures, videos, quotes, and more coming out of Lincoln as the excitement for Nebraska football builds.As we all know by now, there’s nothing normal in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

A run of ranked opponents highlight the Huskers schedule

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
What do you make of the new schedule? First, is week one really going to be week one? Will Rutgers be ready to go despite a COVID-19 outbreak inside the team, we’re talking close to 30 cases.

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Nebraska

Nebraska releases 2020 football schedule; starting season at Rutgers

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
Each team will play 10 conference-only games starting the weekend before Labor Day and ending the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska

Nebraska MBB officially adds Elijah Wood

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The Nebraska men's basketball team announced a new addition to their roster on Wednesday. Elijah Wood, a 6'6" guard, reclassified from the 2021 class where he was going to attend Hargrave Military Academy to the 2020 class and will join the Huskers.

Nebraska

Gatorade Player of the Year Max Anderson Headed to Huskers

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Max Anderson was ready to become an Aggie, but now he will be a Husker. The Millard West senior was recently named the Gatorade Nebraska High School Player of the Year. Anderson was ready to go to Texas A&M, but due to a number of of junior and seniors returning to campus this fall, left Anderson out. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Anderson about his decision to become a Husker.