Nebraska lawmakers approve property tax relief measure

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Chamber calls it “a great win for our state. “From tax incentives and property tax relief to seed money for UNMC’s National Pandemic Response Center.

While those who own property will have their sights set on tax relief, the tax incentive plan that's part of this is being embraced by those who want to attract and keep young talent in Nebraska.

For example, chamber officials point out the last tax incentive bill stimulated 12-billion dollars in capital investment over more than a decade.

Today also marks the last day in the Nebraska legislature for the state’s longest-serving member.

 State Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha said, "I haven't decided if I'll keep us here until midnight..."

Ernie Chambers has spent 46-years as a state senator. He didn't keep everyone until midnight. The session wrapped before five.    

State Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said, "How better do you help people than giving them back their money."

Lawmakers approved LB 1107, the first new property tax relief measure since 2007.

State senator Lou An Linehan added up what that would mean in tax relief for a $250,000 home in the next few years.

State Senator Linehan said, “$739 for a family living in a home in Elkhorn. That’s not an expensive home. “It is a significant relief for people.”

Besides property tax relief the bill sets aside millions in tax incentives and earmarks any gambling revenue if that ballot measure is approved by voters to go to a property tax fund.

Opponents and there were only eight senators who didn't vote for it, question if now is a good time to do this.

State Senator Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said, "It is not an emergency. It doesn't have to happen today. We can continue the work next year."

State Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha said, “We have unprecedented times. We have people waking up not knowing how they will feed their kids -- or pay the mortgage.  If all that collapses, we have limited ourselves by LB 1107 -- by putting handcuffs on the opportunities to help people.”

As part of this, if UNMC is selected for the national biocontainment and research project -- a billion-dollar project from the federal government --the state would kick in 300-million, but that wouldn’t happen for several years

