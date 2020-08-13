Advertisement

LIVE AT 9:30AM: Gov. Pete Ricketts back-to-school update

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will have a back-to-school news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ricketts will be joined by Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, as well as a representative from the Catholic Schools of Grand Island.

Watch the livestream below, in our apps, and on the WOWT Facebook page.

