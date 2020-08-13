Lincoln man convicted on four counts in sex-trafficking case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man charged with being at the center of a sex-trafficking case has been found guilty on four charges in federal court.

Devin Ashford, 33, was convicted by a jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nebraska.

According to authorities, Ashford transported a girl under the age of 18 across state lines to engage in sex in March 2014 and again in June 2016, as well as another underage victim in March 2018 and June 2018.

Prosecutors said Ashford also recorded sexually explicit video of a third victim under 18.

Ashford was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 13.

