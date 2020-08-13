Advertisement

Lincoln man convicted on four counts in sex-trafficking case

Devin Ashford
Devin Ashford(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man charged with being at the center of a sex-trafficking case has been found guilty on four charges in federal court.

Devin Ashford, 33, was convicted by a jury Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nebraska.

According to authorities, Ashford transported a girl under the age of 18 across state lines to engage in sex in March 2014 and again in June 2016, as well as another underage victim in March 2018 and June 2018.

Prosecutors said Ashford also recorded sexually explicit video of a third victim under 18.

Ashford was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, sex trafficking by fraud, force or coercion, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska lawmakers approve property tax relief measure

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
The Omaha Chamber calls it “a great win for our state. “From tax incentives and property tax relief to seed money for UNMC’s National Pandemic Response Center.

Nebraska

Nebraska leadership reconfirms allegiance to Big Ten

Updated: 56 minutes ago
With the Big Ten Conference announcing the postponement of fall sports, many have been asking if Nebraska will find another way to play football.

News

Omaha couple frustrated with contractor after deck dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A senior citizen couple needed a deck repaired so they spotted an ad for a contractor in a neighborhood newsletter.

News

Mayor Stothert on budget -- 5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are talking about the city’s police budget decisions.

Latest News

News

Nebraska Legislature passes bill to ban type of abortion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

News

Police say stolen vehicles were just the beginning for car theft ring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A car theft ring that police believe was responsible for close to a million dollars’ worth of stolen cars and car parts has been busted. Omaha Police worked with several law enforcement agencies to capture the thieves.

News

Omaha mayor, OPD chief address police budget resolution

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Mayor Jean Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are talking about the city’s police budget decisions on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

News

Septemberfest postpones until 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha’s traditional Labor Day celebration has been postponed for the first time in 43 years. The event will be postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

VOD Recordings

Nebraska legislature passes bill on type of abortion-- 4PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
On this last day of the Nebraska Legislature, lawmakers take on some heavy issues, from property tax relief to abortion.

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha mayor, police chief discuss OPD budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert discuss the city's police budget on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.