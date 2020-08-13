Kansas prison locked down after 2nd COVID-19 outbreak

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas prison has been locked down after dozens of inmates and staff were infected with the coronavirus.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said Wednesday that 84 inmates and 10 staff members tested positive this week at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. None of them are showing symptoms.

Fifteen inmates and seven staff members previously tested positive at the prison, which houses about 1,880 men.

Some inmates will remain locked in their cells because of the outbreak. Others will be relocated to the prison in Lansing, where a medical unit has been set up to handle COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.