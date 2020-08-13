Advertisement

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, storms likely Friday evening

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather will stay rather quiet overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. A cold front brings storms Friday evening.

Aside from a stray shower, we’ll be expecting partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight with a low around 72 by Friday morning. Heat and humidity will be the name of the game for most of the day Friday. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index values could certainly reach the upper 90s to near 100.

All of that heat and energy will be put to use by a cold front that is forecast to start to push into our northern counties between 4 - 5pm. Storms will fire along this front and could become strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail is the primary threat as these storms move southeastward. They should reach the Metro area between 6 - 8pm.

Behind the front and storms, some cooler air moves in. Lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s take us into early next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and humid weather the rest of the week before a Friday night storm chance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday is starting with some patchy fog in spots with warm and humid conditions in place otherwise.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
A warm and humid morning is expected to turn into a warm and humid day. Storm chances Friday night.

Forecast

Clay’s Evening Forecast - Few sprinkles overnight, warm and muggy Thursday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
A few sprinkles out there this evening and some of those may linger into the morning hours on Thursday.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm and muggy today with storm chances returning tonight

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
Some patchy fog is around the area to start the day today but nothing widespread is likely. Once that burns off quickly this morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies along with a warm and humid day.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying humid tonight with periodic rain chances this week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll stay muggy this evening, with clouds increasing overnight and temperatures just dropping into the lower-70s. We could still see a few spotty showers overnight, especially north of I-80, but many of us will likely stay dry.

Weather

Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT
Started off near 60° this morning with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon! Humidity is beginning to increase, with muggier days ahead. A spotty shower is possible overnight, with a few more periodic rain chances taking us through the next few days.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A cool morning turns into a warm afternoon. A little more humidity moves in as well.

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
A cool and calm morning will greet you as you head out the door.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
After a cooler start, the afternoon will be warmer with increasing humidity

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Much quieter weather tonight into Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible closer to the Kansas/Missouri border around sunrise Tuesday. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies take us through the day with highs in the mid to upper-80s.