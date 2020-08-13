Clay’s Evening Forecast - Quiet tonight, storms likely Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather will stay rather quiet overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. A cold front brings storms Friday evening.

Aside from a stray shower, we’ll be expecting partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight with a low around 72 by Friday morning. Heat and humidity will be the name of the game for most of the day Friday. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index values could certainly reach the upper 90s to near 100.

All of that heat and energy will be put to use by a cold front that is forecast to start to push into our northern counties between 4 - 5pm. Storms will fire along this front and could become strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail is the primary threat as these storms move southeastward. They should reach the Metro area between 6 - 8pm.

Behind the front and storms, some cooler air moves in. Lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 80s take us into early next week.

