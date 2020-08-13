Advertisement

CB Police remind drivers to beware of oversized loads following semi issue

Over-sized load on wrong route
Over-sized load on wrong route(CB Police)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department is reminding drivers to be aware of oversized loads following an intersection closure caused by a stuck semi-truck.

The semi-truck was carrying a large piece of windmill. The semi had gotten off its route and had to exit at the South Expressway. The load was too large for the semi to properly go through the exit.

Assistance was needed to get the truck back on its route and exit 49 of I-29 Southbound was closed for 30 minutes.

Council Bluffs Police are reminding commuters to give these trucks plenty of room. They are set on specific routes to aide in their limited mobility. This semi was forced off its route due to overcrowding by other motorists.

